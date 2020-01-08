× Proposed bill seeks to require older children to wear seatbelts in the back seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A coalition of state health, traffic safety, and education organizations is urging voters to contact their legislators in support of a bill that would require children ages 8-17 to wear a seat belt when riding in the backseat.

According to officials with AAA Oklahoma, Oklahoma is the only state in the nation without a law requiring children eight and older to wear a seat belt when riding in the back seat.

That’s why the groups are urging voters to contact their legislators in support of House Bill 2719, proposed by State Representative Ross Ford, which would require children in the back seat between the ages of 8-17 to wear their seatbelts.