Trae Young Erases $1 Million in Medical Debt

Atlanta Hawks Guard and Norman, Oklahoma native Trae Young is giving back to the city he now calls home. Young helped erase one million dollars in medical debt.

His foundation is partnering with the Atlanta based nonprofit group RIP Medical to help 570 families lose their medical debt. By donating ten thousand dollars through his foundation, Young wiped out one million dollars in debt.

RIP Medical helps erase debt from families who are two to three times below the poverty level. The average amount waived per family was over $1,800.

Trae Young said in a press release, "The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms. Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year."