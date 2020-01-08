Trump Administration announces initiative to unify automated vehicle technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – The federal government announced an initiative Wednesday to unify automated vehicle technology efforts.

The White House and the U.S. Department of Transportation released ‘Ensuring American Leadership in Automated Vehicle Technologies: Automated Vehicles 4.0’ (AV 4.0) initiative, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the initiative at CES in Las Vegas. CES is an event for members of the consumer technology industry.

AV 4.0 was created to unify automated vehicle efforts across 38 federal departments, independent agencies, commissions and Executive Offices of the President, and provide high-level guidance to state and local governments, innovators and stakeholders of the government’s approach to automated vehicles, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“AV 4.0 will ensure American leadership in AV technology development and integration by providing unified guidance for the first time across the Federal government for innovators and stakeholders,” Chao said.

AV 4.0’s principles for developing and integrating automated vehicles include prioritizing safety and security, promoting innovation and ensuring a consistent regulatory approach.

The initiative also outlines ongoing Trump Administration efforts that support AV technology growth and leadership, as well as collaborative opportunities, such as federal investments in the AV sector and resources for innovators, researchers, and the public.

“AV 4.0 brings all of the important work happening on automated vehicle technologies across the federal government under one unified approach. The federal principles released today help foster an environment for innovators to advance safe AV technologies, and put the U.S. in a position of continued leadership in the future of transportation,” said U.S. Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios.

The Department of Transportation is preparing for emerging technologies by engaging with new technologies to address public concerns about safety, security, and privacy without hampering innovation. AV 4.0 aims to build on such efforts to ensure the U.S. leads the world in AV technology development and integration.

AV 4.0 will be published in the Federal Register for public review and comment. Click here for more information on the USDOT’s work on automated vehicles.