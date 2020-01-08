Woman arrested after hitting multiple cars, including police cruiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - On Tuesday night, police say 49-year-old Tashonda Williams got into an accident, rammed into another car three times at a gas station near Reno and Meridian, then backed into a police cruiser.

“As police arrived the driver was still ramming the other car. The officer pulled up behind them, and ordered the driver out at gunpoint," Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “The driver simply put the car in reverse, tried to escape, and crashed into the police car that was behind them.”

Nia Nicholson was in the other car with her sister.

She says they first saw Williams get into an accident about a mile away from the gas station.

She says Williams rear-ended another vehicle, then her car started filling up with smoke.

“We just [saw] the front of her car leaking," Nia said. "So we thought it caused a leak going throughout the car.”

Nia says her sister broke Williams's window with a golf club trying to help, but then she spit at them and took off.

They followed her to the gas station to make sure she was okay, and that's when Williams started ramming their car.

“This lady just hit me! This lady just hit me," Nia said. “I got out the car, and I’m like I’m fixing to hit this lady. I’m like no she didn’t.”

Luckily, Nia and her sister were not hurt.

Williams is facing charges of driving under the influence, driving without a license, and assault with a deadly weapon.