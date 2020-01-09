3 arrested for selling PCP while 1 dressed as police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Three people were arrested after they were allegedly selling PCP while one of them was impersonating a police officer.

It happened on Wednesday at an apartment complex near NE 26th and Kelley.

According to the police report, Shirlene Nelson, Bobby Hooks, and Edward Littlejohn were in a vehicle when they were approached by the complex’s security guard.

Nelson was allegedly dressed as a police officer and was wearing a fake badge and duty belt that had two knives, brass knuckles and pepper spray on it.

All three were arrested on drug possession complaints and Nelson was also booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of impersonating an officer.