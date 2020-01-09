× 48-year-old OKC man arrested for over 800 pieces of child pornography

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – On Monday, Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oklahoma City man in possession of hundreds of child pornography images and videos.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began in November 2019 when Anthony Wyman, 48, unknowingly shared child pornography with FBI agents working on the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Wyman was arrested at his house when Canadian County investigators executed a search warrant for electronic devices that could contain child pornography.

Officials say Wyman cooperated and provided a confession to investigators regarding his habit of downloading child pornography. Wyman told investigators he began downloading child pornography for two years. Wyman also showed investigators the various electronic devices which contained child pornography.

“I am committed to detecting and removing monsters who prey on our children. Predators who download child pornography feed off of the desire to harm children sexually and I want to do my part to end it,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices from Wyman’s home.

To date, over 800 videos and images of graphic prepubescent child pornography have been seized.

Officials believe more evidence ‘will likely be found.’

Wyman was transported to the Canadian County Jail, where he was booked on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography.

He remains in jail with bond set at $10,000.