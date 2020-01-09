Authorities identify mother killed in crash Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A mother was killed and her two small children were rushed to the hospital when their car slammed into a power pole in far southeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

The woman has now been identified by OKCPD as 28-year-old Jessica Shackelford.

" At about 7:48 this morning, there was a vehicle traveling southbound here on South Peebly Road," said Sgt Mark Sexton of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say for unknown reasons, the car lost control.

"It went off of the roadway on the west side of the road, came back and over-corrected, at which time it stuck one of the utility polls," Sexton said.

The impact snapped the power pole in half and killed the driver instantly. Two children, reportedly a one-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, were trapped in the car. According to officials, they were left hanging upside down in their car seats in the flipped vehicle.

Officials were unable to get to them quickly as active power lines were still laying on top of the SUV. Emergency responders reported hearing the little girl calling for her mother repeatedly as they were rushed to Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

"It's a possible distraction type driving; we don’t really know at this time," Sexton said.

Area residents lost power for about four hours. Though heartbroken by the death of a mother, some say these types of accidents shouldn't happen as often as they do on these hilly two-lane roads.

According to the police report, both children were properly strapped into the backseat and, other than a few scratches, were uninjured.