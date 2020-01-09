Classic Monte Carlo race car stolen from OKC home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City family is asking for help finding a classic 1987 Monte Carlo that was stolen the day before New Year’s Eve.

Brandy Cabrera says when her family woke up that morning and looked in the driveway, the car was gone.

“We walked both sides of the street, asking any of our neighbors who had cameras if they caught any footage that night,” Brandy said.

One of Brandy’s neighbors did catch something on video. It’s a short clip, but in it you can see the thieves pushing the Monte Carlo down the street with their own car.

“To watch it being pushed away by thieves that would rather steal it than earn it, makes you sick,” Brandy said.

This wasn’t a normal car. The Cabrera family had turned the classic Monte Carlo into a race car valued between $25,000 and $30,000. It was complete with an LS Corvette motor, role cage, 5-point harness seats and a detachable steering wheel – a steering wheel that wasn’t on the car when it was stolen.

“There was no steering wheel on the car at all when they stole the car," Brandy said.” I’m in utter shock they were able to get it out of the driveway and make the turn without a steering wheel.”

Underground Motor Sports is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the car being found. If you do have any information on where the car is, you are asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.