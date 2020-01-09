Cutting edge Spine Surgery

When a patient is told they may need spine surgery, the first question they often have is about the risk. Doctors at the Spine Clinic of Oklahoma City are making strides in minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS) ensuring reduced risk for their patients when compared with traditional approaches.

Dr. Brett Braly, the Director and Surgeon at the Spine Clinic, is a firm believer in the modern advancement of spinal medicine. Since the beginning of his career, his focus has been on developing individualized treatment plans for his patients. “When Surgery is indicated, we always prefer a minimally invasive approach where applicable”, says Dr. Braly. “These techniques are allowing us to do things now that wouldn’t have been dreamed of ten years ago.” His dedication to advancing the field has earned him recognition as one of the “2019’s 20 Under 40 fellowship-trained orthopedic doctors” by the North American Spine Society.

While Dr. Braly does believe that more traditional approaches to spinal surgery may be necessary for some patients, minimally invasive techniques reduce the risks of spine surgery for many patients. The Spine Clinic says, “The main purpose of MISS is to reduce the chances of complications from surgery. Studies of minimally invasive techniques show that patients suffer less blood loss, less post-op pain, and recover quicker, spending fewer days in the hospital. Our goal is to get patients back to life.”

This cutting edge surgical approach allows Dr. Braly to offer his patients relief from serious long term pain and minimizes the longstanding effects of traditional surgery. Several of Dr. Braly’s patients had suffered from pain associated to spine injuries for decades before finding relief through MISS. For practitioners at The Spine Clinic, goals consist of educating patients to understand not only their diagnosis, but also the steps needed to ensure their best outcome.

The Spine Clinic is also home to Dr. Doug Beacham, a pain management physician. Dr. Beacham works with patients who may not be candidates for surgery to develop long-term therapies to manage their pain. For many patients suffering from chronic pain, day to day life can be difficult. The ultimate goal of Drs. Beacham and Braly are getting patients active again while exposing patients to as little risk as medically necessary.

Patients come to the Spine Clinic for treatment of symptoms from ailments such as bulging disc, spinal cord injury, and nerve pressure and much more. The Spine Clinic makes it a priority to engage with ongoing research so that they can offer the latest treatments and procedures in spinal medicine. The physicians at the Spine Clinic want to give their patients the best care possible, “but if there is any way that we can save those patients from the trauma of surgery, or at least minimize that to get people out of the hospital faster, that’s what I am hunting,” says Dr. Braly.

For Oklahomans seeking to be one step closer to living pain-free, learn more, and schedule an appointment with Dr. Braly or Dr. Beacham at thespineclinicok.com. To keep up with advancements in orthopedic medicine, follow The Spine Clinic on Facebook.

We are proud to be the Spine Expert for KFOR-TV. For more information go to KFOR.com/SpineExperts

Call The Spine Clinic of Oklahoma City at (405) 424-5415

Have a spine or back pain question? Ask the spine expert here:

This content sponsored by The Spine Clinic.