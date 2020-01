Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – At least one person was killed and numerous people injured in a vehicle crash in Union City.

The deadly crash occurred at SW 29th and Banner Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the impact of which sent both vehicles into a ditch at the southwest corner of the intersection.

A black SUV broadsided the other vehicle.

Roads had to be closed as a result of the crash.

Stay with News 4 as more information comes in.