House passes resolution to limit president’s war powers

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday in favor of limiting the president’s war powers as tensions between the United States and Iran remain high.

The War Powers Resolution passed 224 to 194.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she decided to move forward with the War Powers Resolution to prevent a war.

“The administration conducted a provocative, disproportionate airstrike which endangered Americans and did so without consulting Congress,” said Pelosi (D-CA).

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) criticized Pelosi’s position.

“I never thought there would be a moment in time that the Speaker of the House of Representatives would actually be defending Soleimani,” McCarthy said.

The House’s War Powers Resolution says Iran is a state sponsor of terror and that Soleimani was the architect of destabilizing activities.

The resolution also sends the message that the president needs Congress to approve military action, according to the Constitution. According to international human rights law, a country can only kill someone in self-defense if there is an imminent threat.

But after being briefed, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said she’s not convinced.

“There was no additional information that was provided in the briefing about any so-called imminent threat,” said Jayapal (D-WA).

Some Republican senators also expressed concerns after the briefing. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said it was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen at least on military issues.”

Senators Lee and Rand Paul (R-KY) said they will vote with Democrats if a War Powers Resolution makes it to the Senate floor.

Both Oklahoma Congresswoman Kendra Horn (D) and Congressman Tom Cole (R) voted against the resolution:

Horn released the following statement:

“Following a direct attack on American bases in Iraq, we must provide our Armed Forces with the ability to respond to threats against the safety and security of Americans. Congress has an important role to play in determining where and when our Armed Forces are used, and as a Member of the House Committee on Armed Services, I stand ready to conduct rigorous oversight to ensure the Administration has a deliberate and principled strategy for the broader Middle East. As tensions escalate with Iran, I urge the President to work with Congress on a strategy that protects American citizens and avoids another reckless war that would put our service members in harm’s way. Our military decisions must be strategically targeted at increasing the long-term safety and security of the American people.”

Cole released the following statement: