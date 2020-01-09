Little Axe school teacher who died in crash remembered by family & friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE AXE, Okla. (KFOR) – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jessica Shackleford, a mother of two and a teacher in the Little Axe School District.

The 28-year-old was killed in a car accident Wednesday morning with her two children in the backseat.

"She was on her hands free on her car at 7:30 yesterday morning,” Jessica Shackleford’s father John Ford said.

It was a morning commute Jessica Shackleford made everyday on Peebly Road.

Just a few miles up the road is where her daughter goes to school.

On that particular Wednesday morning, she decided to call her dad.

"So 10 minutes before the accident, I was talking to her and I told her one more time I loved her,” Ford said.

The next phone call for John Ford was the police telling him his daughter and his grandchildren had been in a horrific accident.

“I didn’t believe it,” Ford said.

Investigators say the mother lost control and then tried to over-correct, causing the car to flip and slam into a power pole.

The 28 year old was killed instantly.

Her six-month-old son and her seven-year-old daughter were hanging upside down in their buckled car seats.

Emergency crews say the oldest was crying out for her mother.

"It's still a dream, and I’m trying to deal with it,” Ford said.

Both children survived with just scratches.

Shackleford leaves behind a grieving family and the staff at Little Axe Schools where for the last three years she was a teacher at the Early Childhood Center.

"Being in her classroom today, seeing her stuff, her notes, it just all brings back memories,” said Marie Wilson, Director of the Early Childhood Development Center for Little Axe Schools.

Memories her father says he’s holding onto tightly.

"She always worked hard to better her life and her childrens' life, and as a dad that's all I could ask,” Ford said.

The two children were released from the hospital.

Shackleford’s family is still trying to plan her funeral.

Click here if you would like to help.

A bake sale fundraiser in memory of Jessica Shackleford will be held Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Little Axe Middle School Gym.