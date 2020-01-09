New Pauls Valley urgent care broken into days after opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The urgent care now in the location of the closed Pauls Valley General Hospital was broken into less than two weeks after its opening.

Police said it happened Wednesday after closing, around 10 p.m.

“It's pretty sad, it really is,” said Pauls Valley Police Asst. Chief Derrick Jolley. “They’re trying to reopen a hospital, that’s the end game plan, and someone comes in, damages all this stuff inside, damages the doors. They’re just setting back progress.”

The burglar gained access to the surveillance video, but with more than three dozen cameras on the premises, was still caught on video.

After breaking in, the suspect crawled to stay out of sight.

The suspect then became more bold, trying doors, even prying them open with tools found lying around.

“Usually when a doctor's office or something like that is broken into, they’re looking for a certain type of drug or narcotic,” Jolley said.

But that didn’t happen.

“We don’t have any type of narcotic drugs here on the premises,” said Richard Mathis, CEO of Southern Plains Medical Group Pauls Valley.

Instead, police said he made away with a small amount of cash and medical excuse slips for work and school.

“It’s kind of a one-off ransacking and, fortunately, nothing major was damaged and operations are back to running normal,” Vice President of Business Development Hal Brock said. “So, still open seven days a week, 12 hours a day.”

Now police are working to identify the thief, as the urgent care officials continue to press for a fully functioning hospital by summer.