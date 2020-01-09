× OKC pursuit ends in arrest inside Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect led Oklahoma City police on a chase through the city’s northwest side and into a government building.

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on the Broadway Extension for speeding when the suspect initiated the pursuit.

Eventually, he hit a curb and blew his tires, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash.

The suspect then got out and ran inside the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency.

Officers found him hiding in a stairwell and arrested him.

Authorities say the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect faces unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude police, and several other traffic charges.