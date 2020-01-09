Record-high number of organ & tissue donations set in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new record number of organ donors who saved and healed lives through organ and tissue donation was set in Oklahoma in 2019.

LifeShare of Oklahoma officials announced Thursday that LifeShare had its sixth consecutive record-breaking year in the number of organ donations that made a difference in a person’s life.

LifeShare says they coordinated the recovery of 516 lifesaving organs from 197 organ donors in 2019, surpassing the organization’s all-time high of 188 donors set in 2018. The organ donations made in 2019 enabled 455 organ transplant recipients to have a new lease on life.

LifeShare’s annual donation rate of 50 organ donors-per-million-population is among the highest in the nation.

“As we reflect on 2019’s success, we are thankful for our healthy partnerships with hospitals and transplant centers, more than 200 dedicated volunteers and our passionate, tireless staff who work around the clock to save lives,” Jeffrey Orlowski, President and CEO of LifeShare said. “However, none of this would have been possible without the generosity, courage and selflessness of the donors and their families.”

LifeShare also recovered tissue from 914 donors in 2019. The tissue could enhance the lives of more than 68,000 people through bone donations to improve mobility, skin donations to heal burn patients, cornea donations to restore sight and heart valve donations to repair life-threatening defects.

You can register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at www.LifeShareRegistry.org.