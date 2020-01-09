Sooners Shock Cowgirls Late In Bedlam Thriller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The OU women's basketball team closed out the, season's first Bedlam women's basketball, game on 18-3 run to storm back and beat OSU 77-75.

The Cowgirls led by 13 points with just under three minutes remaining in the game, but could not hold on to the lead.

Sooner sophomore Madi Williams hit what proved to be the winning layup with one second left out of an inbound play.

Williams finished with 18 points in her team's win.

Taylor Robertson led Oklahoma with 25 points, and Choctaw native Ana LLanusa added another 18 points.

Vivian Gray led Oklahoma State with 22 points, and Natasha Mack scored 18 points of her own, plus pulled down 14 rebounds.

The win was the Sooners first in Stillwater since 2017.

Sherri Coale's Sooners host Iowa State on Saturday, January 11.

Jim Littell's Cowgirls travel to Waco, Texas to take on Baylor on Sunday, January 12.