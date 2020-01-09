× Sooners Slide Past Texas in Austin For First Time Since 2015

Austin has been a weird place for Lon Kruger and his Sooners. They hadn’t won there since 2015. And the night started strong for the Sooners.

Jamal Bienemy hit the first layup of the night to start the scoring which proved to be a confidence booster for the Sophomore. He dropped 11 hitting double-figures for the first time since November.

Texas would jump out to a nine point lead, Bienemy would add a three to keep Oklahoma close. Then Kristian Doolittle added a tough finish inside, a layup and a three to help pull the Sooners within two.

Then Austin Reaves dropped a fade away at the first half buzzer to give OU a 34-33 lead at halftime. Reaves scored 10 in his second Big 12 game.

In the second half, OU pushed down on the gas and didn’t stop. Bienemy hit a couple of shots to keep the Sooners on top. Then late in the second, Oklahoma went on a 14-4 run. De’Vion Harmon, got a steal and a layup, followed by a layup and a foul. Harmon scored nine points in 20 minutes, all of it coming in the second half.

The game was put on ice when Doolittle hit a tough step back three pointer. Doolittle had a game high 22 points as Oklahoma picked up their first win in Austin since 2015, 72-62. Lon Kruger moves to 9-8 against the Horns as OU’s coach.

Next up for the Sooners, they travel to Ames for a showdown with Iowa State on January 11th.