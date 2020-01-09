× Stillwater man sentenced after trying to kill his girlfriend in 2018

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Payne County DA says that Stillwater man has been sentenced for attempting to kill his girlfriend in September 2018.

Payne County Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler sentenced Robert Dean Chipman to 35 years in prison with the final five years to be served on probation.

Stillwater Police Department officers were sent to the Hampton Inn in the 700 block of E. Hall of Fame for a welfare check on Sept. 3, 2018. There, they spoke with an employee who told them Chipman had arrived at work acting odd.

Chipman was not wearing shoes at the time, so the employee gave him a ride home to get them. Once at the home, Chipman told his coworker he couldn’t go inside because he had strangled his girlfriend and thought she was dead.

That’s when SPD responded to the 800 block of South Leigh Street, conducting a welfare check on 35-year-old Kelli Buchanan. Officers found her in the hallway.

Police said Buchanan had been beaten and was badly injured. She was taken to the Stillwater Medical Center and later transferred to OU Medical Center.

Robert was then found at a nearby park and taken into custody. He told officers he had attempted to kill Buchanan by strangling her and beating her with a board.

Chipman was charged with Assault and Battery with Intent to Kill, and in October 2019, he entered a no-contest plea to the charges.

“We are pleased to have finality for this victim who the defendant admitted he meant to kill,” Austin Thomas said. “He would have been successful but for the actions of his co-workers and employer who called 911 and the Stillwater Police Department who responded with urgency to the call. It is nothing short of a miracle that she survived this brutal attack and it is appropriate that this defendant receive significant punishment for his actions.”

The nature of the crime will require Chipman to serve 85 percent of the sentence before he can be considered for enhanced credits or parole. Upon release, he will also be required to register for 10 years as a violent offender.

Buchanan survived, but her condition is unknown.