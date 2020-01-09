Watch Tonight: All 12 Courtside premieres, featuring complete coverage and analysis of Big 12 basketball

Welcome to the tip-off edition of All 12 Courtside, comprehensive coverage from the Nexstar Nation of Big 12 basketball, one of the nation’s premiere and most competitive leagues.

Coming from the home of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, watch from now until the end of the season for whip-around coverage and analysis featuring all Big 12 schools as they vie for conference supremacy and a chance to hoist a trophy at the Sprint Center in March.

This week our conference correspondents recap the first week of league play, look ahead to a Top-4 Saturday showdown in Lawrence between the Baylor Bears and Kansas Jayhawks, show you what’s behind this season’s resurgence for West Virginia, and report from Austin where the Texas Longhorns may be facing a must-win game after starting conference play 0-2.

KFOR’s Dylan Buckingham talks about Lon Kruger helping the youthful Oklahoma Sooners to early-season success, including a big win against rival Texas in Austin, the first time that’s happened since 2015. In Stillwater, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are off to a tough start in conference play after dropping two games to ranked opponents, including a loss where they only scored 41 points against West Virginia. Despite the early adversity, coach Mike Boynton explains why he’s optimistic about the rest of the season.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday!