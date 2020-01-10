Body-cam footage released of Broadway shooter in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department has released security camera and body camera video of a man caught firing a gun into a busy intersection near Broadway and 33rd Street.

Edmond dispatch received multiple 911 calls after 33-year-old Reginald Wayne Lowry was seen walking down Broadway and pointing a gun towards traffic.

“He was mumbling something like, 'Where’s Cynthia at?' Saying just gibberish, and then he had something in his hand,” one 911 caller said. “We looked over and it was a gun. Then he fired a shot.”

Security cameras outside of a Broadway business caught Lowry walking along the sidewalk. In the video, you see him pointing the gun towards the street; it appears to kick and fire. He continues walking and raises his gun again. He eventually ejects the magazine and tosses the gun into the street.

“Very busy street, very busy time of day, lunch time in Edmond right there on South Broadway,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department told News 4. “So it’s really a miracle that nobody was hurt.”

Police caught up with Lowry after he hopped a fence at a nearby apartment complex. Lowry was arrested without incident. While in the back of a squad car, officers asked him where the gun was, and he says, "I can probably find it for you If you let me out, bro."

Police say they don’t know why Lowry started shooting, but say he admitted to taking PCP while at his girlfriend’s house nearby.