Driving tips for staying safe on the roads when winter weather hits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the state prepares for a blast of winter weather, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning drivers to travel carefully in snowy or icy conditions.

“It’s important to be prepared when winter weather conditions hit,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “OTA looks to maintain a safe transportation system for all of Oklahoma’s drivers, so we encourage everyone to stay alert, especially around snow plows and salt trucks.”

Here are some safe driving tips if you have to be out on the roads:

Check road conditions and plan your route before heading out on the highways.

Stay at least 200 feet behind road-clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can begin plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles so there is an adequate distance for braking in wet and icy conditions.

Be aware of “black ice” which looks wet on the roadway, but is actually a thin layer of ice.

Be patient and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Save the OTA road conditions hotline to your contacts at 1-877-403-7623.

Gatz also recommends drivers put together a winter weather emergency kit with water, blankets, jumper cables, flashlights, and extra batteries.

Click here to view the OTA’s road conditions map.