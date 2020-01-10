Former Luther police chief charged with embezzlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) — Embezzlement charges against a former Luther police chief have now been filed.

On Wednesday, two counts of embezzlement were filed against former Luther police chief Tony Walker in Oklahoma County.

"We're not happy," Luther Mayor Jenni White said. "It's a sad state of affairs."

White said some inconsistencies with Walker's time cards coming to light led to his resignation back in September.

"Once he resigned, we were transitioning into a new administration, doing normal clean-up, preparing for the move over here. That's when the ticket was discovered," Chief Johnny Leafty, the current Luther police chief, said.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Leafty looked into that ticket number and was unable to locate it in the town's electronic system.

Turns out, according to the affidavit, Walker had allegedly removed the citation from the system, based on what the town's clerk told investigators.

"He cited that individual for expired tags. The individual who was cited then got their tags up to date and met with this former Luther officer at the department and basically gave this guy $310 of cash," Mark Myers, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, said.

When interviewed by investigators, Walker said, "He wasn't going to say he didn't take the money." However, he told investigators, "He didn't know what he did with the money."

"The policy is we do allow cash bond, but there are procedures that have to be followed, and those weren't followed," Leafty said.

Walker is now facing two counts of embezzlement after a gun also disappeared from the property and evidence room. According to the affidavit, he claims his previous chief had given the gun to him.

After leaving Luther PD, Walker moved on to the McLoud Police Department, and according to a post on their Facebook page, he is no longer with that department either.

"It does sadden us. I mean the best possible way to look at it is, we're not going to put up with anything," White said. "If we find something that's wrong, we're immediately going to take care of it and move forward."

Officials with the OCSO said Walker has not yet been arrested. He is allegedly out of the country on vacation. However, according to court records, an arrest warrant has been issued.