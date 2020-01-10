Former Okla. Dept. of Corrections worker accused of sexually assaulting inmates

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content of a sexual nature.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma Department of Corrections employee is accused of sexually assaulting and forcibly sodomizing several inmates, according to authorities.

Amanda Oatis, 26, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Thursday, Jan. 9, on suspicion of 17 counts of Sexual Battery, three counts of Forcible Anal Sodomy, 12 counts of Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution and two counts of Carrying Weapon/Drugs/Alcohol into a Penal Institution, according to jail booking records.

“Said defendant did unlawfully commit the crime of ‘Sexual Battery’ against six (6) separate inmates between the dates of July 9, 2018, and February 4, 2019,” Benjamin Williams, a fugitive apprehension agent with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) said in reference to Oatis in a probable cause affidavit for Oatis’ arrest.

Oatis was a cadet correctional officer at the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center, according to Matt Elliott, Public Information Manager for ODOC.

Elliott released the following statement about Oatis, who was hired on July 7, 2018, and fired on Feb. 4, 2019:

“On Feb. 4, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections terminated the employment of Amanda Oatis, then a cadet correctional officer at Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center, for “the good of the service,” as stated in her termination letter. When staff later learned of allegations involving multiple sexual assaults of inmates, an ODOC Agent opened an investigation that led to criminal charges. This behavior is never tolerated. All ODOC staff are trained and keenly aware that any sexual contact with an inmate is illegal.”

Williams said during his investigation he learned that Oatis kissed six different female inmates and “touched upon” the genital areas of two of the inmates.

One inmate told Williams that Oatis performed oral sex on her on three separate occasions and used her finger to penetrate her on seven separate occasions inside the prison’s laundry room.

“This account of physically intimate contact between Oatis and [the inmate] was supported by a witness who claimed to have heard Oatis and [the inmate] engaged in sexual activity in the prison’s laundry room, and a witness who saw Oatis and [the inmate] laying in a bed together,” Williams said in the affidavit.

Williams said he heard a recorded phone call between Oatis and a second inmate in which Oatis told the inmate that she missed kissing her.

A third inmate told Williams that she and Oatis kissed each another on approximately 50 separate occasions in the prison’s clothing closet and caustics storage area.

“According to [this inmate], this physically intimate contact was accompanied by the fondling of her breasts by Oatis. The romantic nature of Oatis and Thompson’s relationship was supported by a witness who claimed to have seen Oatis and Thompson lying in bed with one another,” Williams said.

Oatis also of providing two cell phones and alcohol to one of the inmates she is accused of sexually assaulting, according to the affidavit.