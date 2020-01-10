“It just felt like I was home,” Russell Westbrook addresses Oklahoma City Thunder fans after touching tribute

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is no secret that Russell Westbrook is beloved by Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

For years, Russell Westbrook was a prominent figure in the Sooner State. Not only did he help the Thunder make an appearance in the NBA Finals, but he also earned the title of NBA MVP for his amazing feats on the court.

Off of the court, he also solidified his legacy with his work in the community.

“There [are] reading rooms across the city, and Oklahoma City Public Schools, that will always bear his name and his picture,” Mayor David Holt said. “His wife opened a store here, we’ve just had a great relationship with him and his whole family.”

Although he is a member of the Houston Rockets now, the Oklahoma City Thunder still wanted to show its love and support for its former superstar.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Houston Rockets at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

When Westbrook was introduced in the Houston lineup, he received cheers and a standing ovation.

After the game, Westbrook thanked Oklahoma City, saying, “It just felt like I was home.”