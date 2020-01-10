New deadline to get Guthrie downtown fire lots cleaned up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been nearly a year since a massive fire wreaked havoc in downtown Guthrie, and the lots where the fire burned have yet to be cleaned up.

“I would like to see some beautification and some centralized interests, such as a park,” said Guthrie Bicycles owner Kent Denham.

Two historic Guthrie businesses, the Double Stop Fiddle Shop and Furrow Flowers, were left beyond repair.

“Watching that building burn was just heartbreaking, is the absolute right word. And being a historian for here in town, knowing the history in that particular building, it’s really sad to see it go,” said Erin Brown, Guthrie Historic Preservation Committee Vice-Chair.

But now it’s time to usher in a new era. The lots were recently sold to a new owner out of McAlester.

News 4 spoke with that owner on Friday, and while he’s unable to share future plans for the space just yet, he says he’s excited for what’s to come.

But before that can happen, he has a big deadline to make. City Council members voted unanimously on Tuesday that the lots had to be cleaned up by March 1.

“I would like to see it cleaned up and beautified in some matter,” Denham said.

Denham, like many other Guthrie community members, is looking forward to what the city approves for the space.

The consensus seems to be an area all members of the community can enjoy.

“We want to make sure that we find a healthy balance between moving forward and what our community wants and needs, and visitors from out of town can use in the future – something that will bring visitors and businesses here to enjoy our beautiful town,” Brown said.

The clean-up process for the lots would include hauling off any remaining debris, leveling the lots and filling the basement. If the owner doesn't make the March 1 deadline, the City Council will decide what will happen next.