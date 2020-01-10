Norman woman accused of first-degree murder in OKC after husband dies from shooting injuries

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Norman woman is accused of killing her husband in downtown Oklahoma City.

Faye Morris Richard, 74, was arrested Friday, Jan. 10 on suspicion of first-degree murder after her husband, 76-year-old Kenneth Richard, died at a hospital, according to a police report.

Oklahoma City police officers were called to the downtown area of Sheridan and Walker at around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Police were told that Faye Richard shot her husband inside a vehicle near the intersection, according to the report.

Kenneth Richard was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators were notified Friday that he died from his injuries, the report states.

Faye Richard was initially arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Monday on suspicion of shooting with intent to kill.

“She is still in jail, and her charge will be amended to first-degree murder,” the report states.