Norman woman pleads guilty to charges from racist graffiti cases

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR/AP) – A woman charged with spray-painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on Democratic Party’s offices, an art center and an elementary school in Norman has pleaded guilty to the crimes.

In April, officials in Norman discovered that McKinley Elementary School, the Firehouse Arts Center and the Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters were all covered in racial slurs and hate-filled messages.

According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities say that Johnson turned herself in and admitted to committing the crimes.

“Allison said that her intention was to scare Jewish people, and people of different races, other than white. Allison spoke at length about her racist beliefs and her efforts [to] ‘wake people up,'” the report states.

Johnson was charged with four counts of malicious injury to property and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment in Cleveland County. According to the Associated Press, Johnson pleaded guilty to the charges. As part of the plea deal, Johnson must complete a mental health program. If she doesn't complete the program, she faces two years in prison.