Officials: Street crews cannot pre-treat bridges, overpasses due to thunderstorms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City street crews are preparing to clear the city’s snow routes if ice or snow affects driving conditions this weekend.

Officials say that since rain and thunderstorms are expected first, crews will not pre-treat bridges and overpasses like usual since the rain would just wash it away.

Instead, salt and plow trucks will be ready to clear city snow routes until road conditions improve.

Crews limit their salting efforts to the city’s snow routes, which are located here.

Here are some safe driving tips if you have to be out on the roads:

Check road conditions and plan your route before heading out on the highways.

Stay at least 200 feet behind road-clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can begin plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles so there is an adequate distance for braking in wet and icy conditions.

Be aware of “black ice” which looks wet on the roadway, but is actually a thin layer of ice.

Be patient and allow extra time to reach destinations.

Save the OTA road conditions hotline to your contacts at 1-877-403-7623.