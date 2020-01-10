OKC Public Schools cancels Saturday activities due to winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools is cancelling all activities for Saturday, Jan. 11 due to winter weather conditions.

OKC Public Schools issued the following statement about activities being cancelled:

“Any student groups that are currently out of town and planned to be away overnight will be allowed to stay and attend their event. Groups who can do so safely will be able to travel home tonight or tomorrow. However, no groups will be allowed to leave for any events tomorrow. If families have questions, they should contact your student’s sponsor or coach.”