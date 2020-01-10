Oklahoma City firefighters respond to unusual rescue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an unusual rescue on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday afternoon, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a property in the 700 block of N.E. 73rd St. to rescue a horse that had fallen into an old water well on the property.

The owners of the horse had tried everything to get her out, but she was too stuck and in desperate need of assistance.

Firefighters on Rescue Ladder 22, Rescue 8, and Battalion 2 rushed to the property. In addition to the firefighters, nearby neighbors offered to help with the rescue.

After nearly an hour-and-a-half, the horse was safely removed and did not appear to be seriously injured.