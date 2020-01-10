Owner, OKCFD and veterinarians describe team effort to get horse out of well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We're learning more about an unusual rescue for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

It started with an odd 911 call:

Caller: Ok I have a weird question for y'all, are y'all able to help get a horse out of a hole?

Dispatcher: That's going to be something I'm going to have to pass down the line.

The department soon teamed up with a local equine clinic and some neighbors to rescue a nearly 1,000 pound horse from the bottom of a well.

"I started riding her, and she's great for that, but she's very much like her dad – always ready to find some adventure and do something crazy, apparently, like get into a hole," said Ryan Williamson, who raised two-year-old Ava.

He says his neighbors are great at keeping an eye on their animals, but a call yesterday stopped him in his tracks.

"He's like, 'Your horse is in a hole,' and I'm like, 'What?'"

So Ryan called his trusty veterinary care team at the Oklahoma City Equine Clinic.

"This was a first one for both of us," said Dr. Amanda Wilson. "They are curious by nature, so I guess it was inevitable."

They then found a harness and called the OKC Fire Department.

"We drive around in a great big toolbox and we've got guys on there that are good at solving problems," said Maj. Brad Tobin.

With a little teamwork, some sedation and a neighbor's backhoe, they were able to get Ava back on sturdy ground.

"I feel like she knew we were there to help her and she just took it all like a champ," said vet assistant Hanna Vandendriessche. "She was really good."

Wilson says sometimes no matter how you try to protect them, trouble always seems to lurk at some horses trails.

"I tell people you could put them in bubble wrap in a padded stall and they would still find a way to do something to hurt themselves," she said.

Now, Williamson has the well covered and is planning to fill it.

As for Ava, a little time off is in her future.

"Well she's earned herself a week off, then she'll go back to riding and being trained as usual, and I guess we'll pick up as usual where she left off," Williamson said.

The best news is Ava has some scratches, but is otherwise perfectly fine.