Portion of Kilpatrick Turnpike now open to drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After years of construction, drivers are now able to travel on a portion of the new Kilpatrick Turnpike.

The new seven-mile stretch of the Kilpatrick Turnpike on the west side of the metro is now open for drivers.

Organizers say the new roadway will improve the connection south of I-40 and the Will Rogers World Airport.

“This is an area that has a lot of new neighborhoods popping up and a lot of demand, and we want to make sure that we’re getting ahead of that demand,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Work is still ongoing on the eastern loop of the turnpike that will connect I-40 to the Kilpatrick Turnpike in eastern Oklahoma County.