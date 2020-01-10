Reward offered for identity of suspected Caddo County arsonist

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Caddo County authorities suspect an arsonist has been lighting grass fires across a section of the county, and now an award is being offered for information that will lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

“I think it started Tuesday,” Caddo Sheriff Spencer Davis told News 4. “In the last three days, there’s been several fires, all of them have been in the southwest part of the county so far.”

All of the fires have been grass fires ignited in pastures. Most of them were ignited during the daytime, but a few were lit during the evening, according to Davis.

“But the ones [Thursday] were in the middle of the day,” he said. “I know the one [Thursday] was a pretty large fire that had multiple fire departments on it.”

There have not been any physical injuries because of the fires, Davis said.

Investigators suspect an arsonist is responsible because all of the fires are concentrated in a particular area of the county.

The fires were ignited in areas between Carnegie and Fort Cobb, Davis said.

Authorities have not yet developed any information on a suspect, but an anonymous donor is offering a reward up to $5,000 to the person who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the recent fires, according to a Caddo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

“Information can be reported on the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page by private message or call 405-247-5700. You can remain anonymous,” the Facebook post states.