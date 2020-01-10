Reward offered for information on 30 suspicious fires in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – Authorities in Pontotoc County are offering a reward for information regarding fires that destroyed hundreds of acres of land.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office says it is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for setting properties on fire in the Roff and Fitzhugh areas.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said about 30 suspicious fires have burned around 700 acres of pasture and wildland since last year in Roff, Fitzhugh, Fittstown, and Stonewall.

“We’ve got life, property that are being jeopardized by somebody that’s getting their kicks out of committing a crime and setting fires,” Christian said. “And we want to put a stop to it.”

So far, no lives have been lost but

“It’s immoral for people to do that,” Taylor Whitis told KXII. “I mean, landowners put a lot of effort and time and money into their place. And for somebody to set it afire, you know, it’s frustrating.”

Christian says the suspect would face third-degree arson charges.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 332-4169.