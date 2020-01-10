State officials preparing for blast of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahomans are prepping for our cold weather Friday night into Saturday morning.

Experts say Oklahomans could see inches of snow in parts of our state, and being prepared for a drastic change is vital.

“We’re going to have winds out of the north at 20-25 mph which will blow around the snow and sleet, making it challenging for road crews, but also limiting visibility at times,” said KFOR Meteorologist Emily Sutton.

If you do plan to travel on the roads, inspect your car now by checking your tires and your battery.

Things that take five minutes to look at can save you from ruining your vehicle or getting stranded on the side of the road.

“Not just damage but what about being on the side of the road? Safety, right! Side of the road is definitely not a safe place to be and you don’t want to be there,” said AAA Oklahoma manager Ralph Blewett.

If you plan to fly this weekend, officials with Will Rogers World Airport say there is a high possibility of delays and cancellations from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Airport officials say the most likely cause of delays will be "de-icing procedures" before the planes take off.

“Bundle up completely if you do have to head out. Wind chills will be in the single digits Saturday morning, and then in the afternoon in the teens” said Sutton.

Finally, don't forget your pets.

“If you have any pets bring them indoors or make sure they have a warm shelter outside,” said Sutton.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is also reminding drivers to be on the lookout for black ice. Also, make sure to give yourself some extra time to stop on slick surfaces.

To check OTA’s road conditions map, visit pikepass.com