Suspect led officers on high-speed chase through neighborhood streets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local suspect led Oklahoma City police on a high-speed chase through residential streets on Thursday night.

Authorities say officers attempted to stop a vehicle around S.W. 44th and Western Ave. late Thursday night.

However, the driver took off and led police on a high-speed chase through neighborhood streets.

At one point, investigators say speeds reached 90 miles-per-hour.

The chase ultimately ended when the suspect hit a curb near S.W. 23rd and Harvey.