Suspect led officers on high-speed chase through neighborhood streets
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local suspect led Oklahoma City police on a high-speed chase through residential streets on Thursday night.
Authorities say officers attempted to stop a vehicle around S.W. 44th and Western Ave. late Thursday night.
However, the driver took off and led police on a high-speed chase through neighborhood streets.
At one point, investigators say speeds reached 90 miles-per-hour.
The chase ultimately ended when the suspect hit a curb near S.W. 23rd and Harvey.
35.467560 -97.516428