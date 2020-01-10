Thieves steal jewelry honoring cancer battle from Oklahoma home

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KOKI) – After being targeted by thieves, most families don’t ever expect to see their belongings again. Now, one Oklahoma family hopes that the thieves realize exactly what they took and have a change of heart.

Just before Christmas, Angela Pippen and her family arrived home to find that thieves had already helped themselves to her property.

“You feel violated,” Pippen told FOX 23.

Pippen says after prying open the door, the thieves took off with the family’s television and ransacked drawers, looking for valuables.

She says that thieves stole heirloom jewelry that had been passed down from her grandmother. They also made off with a necklace that she got when her son was going through cancer treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Even though it might not have been a large monetary value, it matters and it does affect people,” she said.