OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder debuted their 'City Edition' uniforms Thursday, Jan. 10 against the Houston Rockets to honor the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Those special jerseys are the result of a partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Now – with a little help from modern video games – the Thunder are educating a new generation about Oklahoma City's history.

