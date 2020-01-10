× Thunder Win in Russell’s Return to OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder took command early in the first quarter and had their highest scoring first quarter of the season on their way to a 113-92 win over the Houston Rockets in Russell Westbrook’s return to Chesapeake Arena on Thursday night.

Westbrook got a rousing ovation when he was introduced before the game, following a video tribute that played at the arena.

Westbrook finished with 34 points, 5 assists and 7 turnovers.

The Thunder were the better team for the night, however, taking a 37-21 lead after the first quarter, and building the lead past 20 in the second half.

Five OKC players scored in double figures, led by 23 points from Danilo Gallinari, who added 11 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, with Chris Paul scoring 18 points, and adding 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Dennis Schroder had 16 points and Steven Adams 15.

The Thunder outshot the Rockets 49 percent to 38 percent, outrebounded Houston 52-39, and held former OKC guard James Harden to just 17 points on 5-for-17 shooting.

The Thunder have won 11 of their last 13 games and seven of their last eight.

OKC improves to 22-16 on the season and hosts the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.