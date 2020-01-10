Tickets on sale for gala food-tasting event that benefits hungry children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tickets are on sale for a gala event in Oklahoma City that will benefit a nonprofit’s initiative to feed children in need.

You can now purchase tickets for the 33rd annual Chefs’ Feast, presented by SONIC Drive-In.

The evening gala will be at 7 p.m. on March 26 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs, including the Backpack Program, according to a Regional Food Bank news release.

One in four Oklahoma children live with food insecurity every day. The Regional Food Bank provided more than 2.8 million meals to 42,000 chronically hungry children last school year through the Food for Kids Programs. The Backpack Program provides food to kids like Tamzen.

“Usually I can’t go to sleep if I’m hungry,” Tamzen said. “If I didn’t have the backpack, I wouldn’t have anything to snack on. It helps a lot.”

Gala guests will dine on an array of delicious foods from a wide range of Oklahoma chefs and restaurants while enjoying live music. A silent auction and raffle will also be part of the event.

This year’s Chefs’ Feast will feature something new – the VIP Room, presented by Express Employment Professionals. Guests who purchase VIP Room tickets will have access to exclusive chefs, signature cocktails and more, according to the news release.

Click here to purchase individual tickets, VIP tickets and tables.