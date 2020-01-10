Tornado watch issued for much of Oklahoma through Friday evening
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many state agencies are preparing for winter weather, officials say Oklahomans still need to be aware of severe weather on Friday.
On Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Hughes and Lincoln counties until 11 a.m. after severe storms started moving through the area.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Friday:
- Adair
- Atoka
- Bryan
- Carter
- Cherokee
- Choctaw
- Cleveland
- Coal
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Garvin
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Johnston
- Latimer
- Le Flore
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- Marshall
- Mayes
- McClain
- McIntosh
- Murray
- Muskogee
- Nowata
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Okmulgee
- Osage
- Ottawa
- Pawnee
- Payne
- Pittsburg
- Pontotoc
- Pottawatomie
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Tulsa
- Wagoner
- Washington.
Click here for live watches and warnings.
35.467560 -97.516428