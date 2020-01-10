× Tornado watch issued for much of Oklahoma through Friday evening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many state agencies are preparing for winter weather, officials say Oklahomans still need to be aware of severe weather on Friday.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Hughes and Lincoln counties until 11 a.m. after severe storms started moving through the area.

Click here for live radar.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Friday:

Adair

Atoka

Bryan

Carter

Cherokee

Choctaw

Cleveland

Coal

Craig

Creek

Delaware

Garvin

Haskell

Hughes

Johnston

Latimer

Le Flore

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Marshall

Mayes

McClain

McIntosh

Murray

Muskogee

Nowata

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Okmulgee

Osage

Ottawa

Pawnee

Payne

Pittsburg

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Pushmataha

Rogers

Seminole

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Wagoner

Washington.

Click here for live watches and warnings.