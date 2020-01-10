KFOR interactive radar
Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Tornado watch issued for much of Oklahoma through Friday evening

Posted 10:49 am, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 10:50AM, January 10, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many state agencies are preparing for winter weather, officials say Oklahomans still need to be aware of severe weather on Friday.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Hughes and Lincoln counties until 11 a.m. after severe storms started moving through the area.

Click here for live radar.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the following counties until 6 p.m. on Friday:

  • Adair
  • Atoka
  • Bryan
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Choctaw
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Craig
  • Creek
  • Delaware
  • Garvin
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Johnston
  • Latimer
  • Le Flore
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • Mayes
  • McClain
  • McIntosh
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Nowata
  • Okfuskee
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Osage
  • Ottawa
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pittsburg
  • Pontotoc
  • Pottawatomie
  • Pushmataha
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington.

Click here for live watches and warnings.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.