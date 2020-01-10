× Will Rogers World Airport preparing for winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state agencies across the state prepare for the threat of winter weather, officials at Will Rogers World Airport say they are also taking steps to make sure everything is treated properly before the storm hits.

Airport maintenance crews at Will Rogers World Airport are ready to treat runways, taxiways, and roadways in order to maintain airport operations.

Officials say that while the airport isn’t expected to be significantly impacted, there is a high probability of delays and possible cancellations late Friday night and Saturday morning.

As the storm moves to the east, conditions at other airports will also be impacted.

American, Southwest, and United airlines are already waiving fees to change reservations for certain travel days. Travelers who do not want to risk getting delayed should look at alternate days to travel.

Authorities say that while maintenance crews will do their best to clear Terminal Drive, drivers should remember that the road is under construction and they should use extra caution when driving.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport.