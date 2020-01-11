Freezing conditions, icy roads cause accidents across metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused accidents and road closures across the metro area.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official said as of 9 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to 15 accidents overnight and into the early morning in Oklahoma County. She said some of those accidents resulted in injuries, but there were no major injuries.

The official said the accidents were spread out across the area, but many of them occurred on roads with heavier traffic, such as Interstate 40.

EMSA paramedics have responded to 16 motor vehicle crashes since midnight. Those crashes resulted in five instances of people being taken to a hospital. Paramedics have responded to seven slips and falls in the metro area since midnight; six of those victims were taken to local hospitals. Also, paramedics have taken one person to a hospital for hypothermia.

News 4 meteorologist Emily Sutton said the metro area lucked out compared to what Friday’s models for Saturday were showing.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect throughout Central Oklahoma until noon, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect north of the Tulsa area area.

Freezing drizzle changed over to light snow and flurries in the Oklahoma City area, which is good news, News 4 Meteorologist Jon Slater said.

Roads become more slick and hazardous the further east one travels.

Meteorologist Mark Dillard traveled Interstate 40 East and noted several accidents and cars that went off the road.

“One car was well off the road, I’m talking about 20 yards off the road from a spinout,” Dillard said. “The further east you go the more snow that has fallen. This is going to be snow-packed for quite some time.”

Slater said there's a snow presence further north and east, with heavier snow – about a half-inch to an inch of snow – in the Stillwater area.

Saturday will stay cold with a high of 37 degrees Fahrenheit, but the temperature will warm up considerably by Sunday with a high of 53 degrees and climb further to a 57 degree high Monday and a 58 degree high on Tuesday.