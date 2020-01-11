Lubbock firefighter, police officer killed while responding to vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – A Lubbock, Texas, firefighter and police officer were both killed while they were at the scene of a crash in far north Lubbock Saturday morning, according to city officials.

Officials announced the deaths of the first responders during a press conference late Saturday morning at the City of Lubbock Emergency Operations Center.

Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said a 27-year-old male officer died at the scene. The officer had served with the Lubbock Police Department for one year.

Two firefighters, a 39 year old and a 30 year old, were transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson said.

The 39-year-old firefighter died at the hospital. The 30-year-old suffered critical injuries, according to Fogerson.

The first responders were struck by a vehicle while they were on the scene of two vehicle crashes in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1294).

