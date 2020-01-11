× OSU Suffers Historic Loss to TCU

Oklahoma State hit the road in much need of a win in conference play. For a fourth straight season, OSU started Big 12 play 0-2.

It didn’t get better against TCU.

OSU jumped out to a four-nothing lead thanks to free throws and a Cam McGriff jumper, who ended up with just 11 points. That was their biggest and only lead of the game.

While keeping pace early, OSU then went on a more than seven minute drought as they continued to struggle scoring, much like they have in the first two Big 12 contests. The Cowboys trailed 24-17 at the half.

In the second half, Isaac Likekele managed to get a steal and a layup and a foul to pull within eight with just about 10 minutes left. Likekele had 12 to lead OSU. three of OSU’s starters didn’t score a point. OSU shot a meager 30 percent from the field and ten percent from three.

The Pokes did defend holding TCU to 33 percent shooting. But with just over five to play, Desmond Bane hit a triple to put the TCU lead up to 16 and pretty much end all hopes of a comeback. He had 20.

OSU lost 52-40 and fall to 9-6 (0-3). The Cowboys 181 points combined through conference play so far is the fewest in a a three game stretch to open Big 12 play since 1967. OSU looks to rebound against Texas on Wednesday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.