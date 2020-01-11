Suspect charged in Midwest City arson case from September house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY - The Oklahoma County District Court has filed felon arson charges against Gerald Young for allegedly starting a fire in his ex-girlfriend's home on September 15th. Court documents say Chelsea Carr lived at the home with her sister, and Young. On the night of the fire young was at the house gathering his things to move out, because the two were breaking up. Chelsea's sister was asleep inside when the fire started, but she was able to get out and call 911.

According to court documents messages from Young to Chelsea on the morning of the fire indicated he thought she was "out with another man," he also sent one text six minutes before crews responded to the fire that said "ok it's going down." "No, not in a million years did I ever think he would do something like that," Chelsea told News 4.

Chelsea's sister told police that several months before the fire Young had threatened to "burn this **** down." Chelsea says Young has maintained his innocence. "He swears up and down he didn't do it," Chelsea said. "So he's never said I'm sorry for catching your house on fire, or anything like that. He didn't do it."

Chelsea says she has had to live in a hotel since the fire, but she hopes to be able to move back into her home in a few weeks.