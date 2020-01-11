Thunder star Chris Paul dedicates refurbished basketball court at Family TREE

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Chris Paul and his foundation reinvigorated a basketball court at a facility that helps families who have children in the Child Welfare System.

Paul and the Chris Paul Family Foundation, in partnership with Spalding and State Farm, dedicated a refurbished indoor basketball court at Family TREE in Oklahoma City on Friday, according to a Thunder news release.

The court’s new design has special and personal meaning to Paul.

“The court design incorporates zodiac signs for Paul and each of his family members and honors his deceased former New Orleans Hornets teammates, Rasual Butler and Jackson Vroman, with whom he played when the team was temporarily relocated to Oklahoma City,” the news release states.

When the dedication was over, Paul led a youth basketball clinic with help from Thunder youth basketball coaches and Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison.

Featured above are photos from the dedication and the basketball clinic.

Family TREE was established to be a transformative space for hope, strength and positive change, according to the news release.

“The organization helps families involved with the Child Welfare System with support through Team, Resources, Evaluation and Education (TREE), all purposefully dedicated to renewing and reunifying their family,” the news release states.

Paul, a point guard, is in his first season with the Thunder.