Thunder Thrashed by LeBron-less Lakers

Posted 9:58 pm, January 11, 2020

On paper, it appeared the Thunder had a decisive advantage before they even tipped off with the Lakers. LeBron James would miss the contest with a cold and Anthony Davis wouldn’t play either because of a hip injury suffered earlier in the week.

Steven Adams got off to a great start for OKC throwing down a big time dunk on Javelle McGee. Adams had 12.

But after that, it was all LA. Kyle Kuzma got off to a ridiculous start hitting his first six shots on the night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had an acrobatic and one layup. He had 11.

Rajon Rondo hit a tough layup as well in the first to help the Lakers jump out to a 41-19 lead. As a whole, the Lakers shot 52 percent from the field. Rondo had 21 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

OKC didn’t go quietly though, Shai Gilgeous Alexander started a mini run for OKC by hitting a layup. He tied for a team high with 24.

The Thunder actually won the third quarter 33-29. Chris Paul hit a jumper, he finished with 16, and then Danillo Gallinari hit a three to pull the Thunder to within 18 as part of an 11-2 run. He also had 24.

But Dwight Howard notched two straight dunks, he had 12 and 14 boards, and then Kyle Kuzma drained a late three to bury the Thunder. He had a game high 36 as OKC was dropped 125-110. OKC’s two game win streak was snapped.

The Thunder try to rebound on Monday night as they welcome in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

