Wardville man drowns in Pittsburg County floodwater

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Wardville, Okla., man drowned Saturday after he drove into floodwater.

Randall Hyatt, 58, was pronounced dead on Anderson Creek Road, approximately five miles west and two miles south of Kiowa in Pittsburg County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Hyatt drove his 2014 Chevy pickup into deep floodwater, causing his pickup to become inoperable, according to the news release.

“The victim exited his vehicle and was swept away by flood waters,” the news release states.

Hyatt’s body was found 100 yards from the pickup by the Pittsburg County Swift Water Team at approximately 8:15 a.m., the news release states.

