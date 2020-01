Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE THUNDERBIRD, Okla. (KFOR) – On Sunday, a boat capsized while on Lake Thunderbird with three people on board.

A family member saw what happened and was able to call 911.

We're told the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office did respond, but it was the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that was responsible for the water rescue.

The Little Ax Fire Department also responded and assisted with at least one of the rescues.

OHP says all three people involved were treated and have now been released.